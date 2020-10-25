Olivier Awards 2020: Everything you need to know about this year's ceremony

The Olivier Awards are this weekend! Initially scheduled for April 2020, the event has been pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic. But there's still more than enough reason to get your glad rags on and celebrate all things stagey – and we don't just mean the winners, but all the wonderful people who have worked tirelessly in this business we call show.









What's different this year?

Jason Manford at the 2019 Olivier Awards

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

As you might have guessed, things are different with the virus. Instead of a packed out ceremony with live performances and speeches done on stage, the experience will be entirely virtual, all overseen by returning host Jason Manford. Manford and a selection of stagey stars have recorded scenes at the iconic London Palladium.





How can I watch?

Andy Nyman as Tevye

© Johan Persson

The Oliviers are heading online and to TV screens – with a YouTube premiere at 9.30pm featuring an initial bout of awards, plus a major ITV broadcast kicking off at 10.20pm. For anyone not available to watch via TV, the awards will be pressing on via YouTube as well.

We've also got them embedded here:





Who's nominated?

The ensemble of & Juliet

© Johan Persson

Well well well! Some rather wonderful shows have claimed a plethora of nominations. Leading the pack is new jukebox musical & Juliet with nine nominations followed by the smashing revival of Fiddler on the Roof with eight and Broadway import Dear Evan Hansen with seven. In the play categories, Cyrano de Bergerac, Death Of A Salesman and Rosmersholm share the top spot with five nominations each, with the Old Vic's production of Present Laughter receiving four.

See the full list of nominees here.





Who's performing?

Miriam-Teak Lee and Sam Tutty

© Johan Persson / Matthew Murphy

In lieu of major ensemble performances, the Oliviers have naturally had to adapt. But you can still expect some star-power lighting up our screens! Sharon D Clarke (who won an Olivier in 2019) will sing a tribute to Don Black, while Dear Evan Hansen's Sam Tutty and & Juliet's Miriam-Teak Lee will also be making an appearance.





How can I find out who's won?

Well, as per above, you can tune in via YouTube or ITV. We'll also be providing non-stop coverage via our social media channels – with the latest reveals and exciting revelations!

