Knight Of Illumination Awards shortlists announced

Nominees have been announced for the Knight of Illumination (KOI) Awards, dedicated to celebrating lighting and video designers working in the UK.

Shortlisted designers include Aideen Malone for Death of a Salesman (Young Vic), Neil Austin for Company (Gielgud Theatre), Tom Visser for Europe (Donmar Warehouse) and Andrzej Goulding for Life of Pi (Sheffield Crucible).

The judging panel includes critics Neil Fisher, Tim Bano, Louise Levene, Zoë Anderson, George Hall and Michael Billington.

"This year's longlist of potential nominees in the dance, opera, musical and play categories was eye-wideningly long," said KOI Theatre judges chair David Benedict.

"I'm delighted our shortlist reflects the vast range of work the judges have witnessed live throughout the year, on stages large and small up and down the country, and which spans emerging artists and legendary industry figures from here and the USA."

Winners, who are presented with an ornate sword, will be announced at a ceremony on 15 September 2019 at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo.

The 2019 KOI Theatre shortlist:



The PRG Award for Projection Design

Andrzej Goulding for Life of Pi, Sheffield Crucible

Joshua Pharo for The Shape of The Pain, Summerhall, Edinburgh

Jack Phelan for The Second Violinist, Landmark Productions, Irish National Opera



The ADB Award for Plays

Jessica Hung Han Yun for Equus, English Touring Theatre & Theatre Royal Stratford East

Aideen Malone for Death of a Salesman, Young Vic

Tom Visser for Europe, Donmar Warehouse



The Robert Juliat Award for Opera

Christopher Akerlind for Katya Kabanova, Scottish Opera

Mark Jonathan for Vanessa, Glyndebourne Festival Opera

Malcolm Rippeth for The Turn of the Screw, Garsington Opera

The ETC Award for Dance

Clifton Taylor for Four Quartets, The Barbican

Jennifer Tipton for Shostakovich Trilogy, San Francisco Ballet at Sadler's Wells

Alastair West for Victoria, Northern Ballet



The Hawthorn Award for Musicals

Neil Austin for Company, Gielgud Theatre

Sherry Coenen for Operation Mincemeat, New Diorama

Jamie Platt for Mythic, Charing Cross Theatre