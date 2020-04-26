Tributes pour in for stage star Nolan Frederick

Actor and musical star Nolan Frederick has died, with tributes pouring in across social media for the stage star.

Frederick, who was in the original cast of Rent, had a huge number of stage credits including Cats, Ragtime, Starlight Express, The Lion King, La Cage Aux Folles, Gone With the Wind, Kiss Me, Kate, Bat Boy, Me and My Girl, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying and The Pajama Game.

Frederick's agency Hilary Gagan Associates said today: "We will miss this special man so much. Nolan so enjoyed his life in the business and everyone he worked alongside will have their own special memories. He came into our lives thirty-odd years ago when he was finishing Cats and was a great client and became a great friend. He was kind and thoughtful, generous and funny and we loved him.

"His performances always made their mark and he was a delight to have both in a company and in the world too. His ill health over the last couple of years was of great concern but somehow he came through each stage with renewed confidence so it was with great sadness that we learnt that he did not win this battle. Obviously at the moment we can't plan a celebration of his life but we will- in true Nolan style. Rest in painless peace our dear soul xx

Hilary Gagan, Shiv and Tony."

Actor Mykal Rand said today on Facebook: "Yesterday my heart was shattered with the news that my dear friend lost his long battle with cancer. Nolan Frederick you fought long and hard, but always managed to keep that wit of yours as sharp as ever. I will always remember you my friend. We shared so many good times and hard times. I love you."

Dancer Arlene Wilkes said: "My dear dear friend, Keith (Nolan Frederick) passed away today. We were only 16 when we met in 1981 at the Dance Centre in Port of Spain. We instantly hit it off and have been good friends and colleagues ever since. We were Jenny's two gofers at the studio and when we weren't running errands, or training, or working in the reception, we were playing the fool, giggling and laughing. He was always such fun to be around. We called ourselves 'de boy' and 'de gyul' (and still do)."

Miriam Margolyes also posted: "A sad report to my Me and My Girl Sheffield cast. Our adorable colleague. Nolan Frederick died today. He'd had cancer for a while. A brilliant, lovely man, life and love shone out of his eyes. We are all bereft. Dance on my dearest boy. A light has been extinguished far too soon. Bless his dear memory."





Oh, #NolanFrederick

thank you for blessing the world with your incredibly kind spirit.

heaven has you now.

sending love to his family and friends.

heartbreaking... — livevamaria (@EvaNoblezada) April 25, 2020

This clip sums up the joy and spirit and talent of this man that words could not @NOLDEBOY https://t.co/kqVezPMxlR — Jemima Rooper (@CaptainPooper) April 26, 2020

So very sad to hear that Nolan Frederick - @NOLDEBOY - has passed. A much loved and respected individual in the theatre industry. pic.twitter.com/ofgSxbeAMM — Kenneth Olumuyiwa Tharp CBE (@KennethTharp) April 25, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Nolan Frederick. I worked with him on my very first job out of drama school, when I didn't really know what I was doing, and he was never anything but encouraging, supportive and absolutely lovely. A talent we were blessed to behold. — Ben Deery (@benjamindeery) April 25, 2020

Seems impossible that I'm writing this message. Can't express just how much you will be missed @NOLDEBOY I know I wouldn't be the person I am today had I not met you. Heaven just got angel, one thats gonna jumping into the splits with a gin and tonic in hand. Love you man pic.twitter.com/OM7a8moHZp — Kadiff Kirwan (@kadiffkirwan) April 25, 2020

So sad to hear about the passing of #NolanFrederick he was the kindest, most generous soul to ever grace a stage. His talent and his spirit will be greatly missed. My thoughts go out to his family and loved ones. — graham norton (@grahnort) April 25, 2020

Just absolutely heartbreaking. An honour to have toured the country with you. REST WELL MY FRIEND. pic.twitter.com/G76q18CfVQ — Dean John-Wilson (@DeanJohnWilson) April 25, 2020

Not going to lie, I'm a little bit broken to hear of Nolan Frederick's passing. The consummate gentleman on and off stage, everyone who met him loved him. The world was a richer place with you in it. xx — Emma Williams (@Williamstweet) April 25, 2020

My heart hurts to hear of the passing of Nolan Frederick what a beautiful soul he was and a true Gentleman. Completely devastated. Sending love to his family and friends. Rest in Peace Nolan. — Maisey Bawden (@MaiseyBawden) April 25, 2020

RIP @NOLDEBOY . It's devastating news. I loved him, for his extraordinary talent, his wicked sense of humour and his huge, huge heart.

He was the very best of us.

My love to his family and friends. He will be so sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/n3SrrwhcfS — tarento productions (@danielletarento) April 25, 2020

Really sad to hear of the passing of friend Nolan Frederick. He was prolific in the theatre business because of his talent and beautiful soul #rip pic.twitter.com/z5mOAWml9B — Joe McFadden (@mrjoemcfadden) April 25, 2020

I have a bloody big pain in my heart as I have just learned the beautiful, funny, charismatic, charming, outrageous, talented & KIND #NolanFrederick has passed away. There's just not enough lights in the West End to dim in his honour. I'll miss you old friend #RIPNolanFrederick pic.twitter.com/oUNhNaVAV1 — Andrew Keates (@andrewkeates) April 25, 2020

I'm so sorry to hear the awful news about the loss of Nolan Frederick. We met up again after the @MissSaigonUK reunion. He will be so missed. An absolute joy to work with on #PajamaGame. A huge talent and a lovely man. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Nf1VWi0pJG — Peter Polycarpou (@polywallydoodle) April 25, 2020

Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of #NolanFrederick What a gentleman. Thank you @NOLDEBOY for all the laughs and love, you always brightened every room you were in. Sending love and prayers to his family and friends. — Raj Ghatak (@RajGhatak) April 25, 2020

Sad to hear of the passing of NOLAN FREDERICK, always such a sunny face in theatreland, seen here in RAGTIME at @CharingCrossThr in 2016. pic.twitter.com/7aLwOSCMIQ — Mark Shenton (@ShentonStage) April 25, 2020

Raising a glass to beautiful beautiful Nolan Frederick. Heartbreaking news.

RIP dear friend. X — Ian Conningham (@IanConningham) April 25, 2020

So sad to hear about the passing of Nolan Frederick. One of the real good guys. Sleep well my friend xxxxx — Simon Bailey (@SimonBailey1210) April 25, 2020

RIP #nolanfrederick . I remember watching him years back in La Cage Aux Folles. What a fabulous guy. Sending love to his family and friends. — Luke Attwood (@LukeAttwood2) April 26, 2020

A wonderful human @NOLDEBOY our #NolanFredrick left us today, honestly one of the warmest & kindest of us all. A champion since I left college, full of humour and so talented. I'm devastated to hear you have left us. Much much love and light Sleep well lovely man. pic.twitter.com/2iCBbtJrLw — Nathan Amzi (@theamzi) April 25, 2020

Rest in peace @NOLDEBOY. Our huge loss is heavens gain. — Cassie Compton (@CassiCompton) April 26, 2020

The immense talent of Nolan Frederick RIP https://t.co/lY7lkvqR5a — Claire Sweeney (@clairesweeney) April 26, 2020

Nolan Frederick was a rare humble heart in this industry. Old school, kind and talented. Sending love to his family and friends. — Helen Clarkson (@helenrclarkson) April 25, 2020

The West End lost a true Gentleman. RIP Nolan Frederick — Khadifa Wong (@KhadifaWong) April 25, 2020

My dear friend. There are no words. I will miss you dearly. Raising a glass of martini in your memory. I love you Nolan.@NOLDEBOY pic.twitter.com/gRqmh3FHtX — Jonathan Andrew Hume (@MrHume) April 25, 2020

My thoughts are with the family and loved ones of #NolanFrederick. Heartbreaking. RIP — grace (@gracemouat) April 26, 2020

Really sad to wake up to the news that @NOLDEBOY died. You couldn't meet a kinder, more joyful man. He had such an infectious playful nature and always a mischievous glint in his eye. Him and Jill will be causing havoc wherever they are now. Rest in chuckles dear man. — Roisine (@roisinem) April 26, 2020

@NOLDEBOY My heart is broken at the loss of you my friend. You are and will always be a legend to us. RIP sleep well. The curtain has fallen on one of the best representations of us all. pic.twitter.com/zNrLrIWwDZ — Tommie Earl Jenkins (@teejaye84) April 25, 2020

@NOLDEBOY was seriously one of the GREATEST company members EVER!! Always laughing, being cheeky, loving his job. A total joy that filled every room with happiness. Theatre won't be the same with you, Nolan. Rest in peace, my friend. — Michael D. Xavier (@michaelxavierUK) April 25, 2020