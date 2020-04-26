WhatsOnStage Logo
Home link
Theatre News

Tributes pour in for stage star Nolan Frederick

The actor's death was announced this weekend

Nolan Frederick
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

Actor and musical star Nolan Frederick has died, with tributes pouring in across social media for the stage star.

Frederick, who was in the original cast of Rent, had a huge number of stage credits including Cats, Ragtime, Starlight Express, The Lion King, La Cage Aux Folles, Gone With the Wind, Kiss Me, Kate, Bat Boy, Me and My Girl, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying and The Pajama Game.

Frederick's agency Hilary Gagan Associates said today: "We will miss this special man so much. Nolan so enjoyed his life in the business and everyone he worked alongside will have their own special memories. He came into our lives thirty-odd years ago when he was finishing Cats and was a great client and became a great friend. He was kind and thoughtful, generous and funny and we loved him.

"His performances always made their mark and he was a delight to have both in a company and in the world too. His ill health over the last couple of years was of great concern but somehow he came through each stage with renewed confidence so it was with great sadness that we learnt that he did not win this battle. Obviously at the moment we can't plan a celebration of his life but we will- in true Nolan style. Rest in painless peace our dear soul xx

Hilary Gagan, Shiv and Tony."

Actor Mykal Rand said today on Facebook: "Yesterday my heart was shattered with the news that my dear friend lost his long battle with cancer. Nolan Frederick you fought long and hard, but always managed to keep that wit of yours as sharp as ever. I will always remember you my friend. We shared so many good times and hard times. I love you."

Dancer Arlene Wilkes said: "My dear dear friend, Keith (Nolan Frederick) passed away today. We were only 16 when we met in 1981 at the Dance Centre in Port of Spain. We instantly hit it off and have been good friends and colleagues ever since. We were Jenny's two gofers at the studio and when we weren't running errands, or training, or working in the reception, we were playing the fool, giggling and laughing. He was always such fun to be around. We called ourselves 'de boy' and 'de gyul' (and still do)."

Miriam Margolyes also posted: "A sad report to my Me and My Girl Sheffield cast. Our adorable colleague. Nolan Frederick died today. He'd had cancer for a while. A brilliant, lovely man, life and love shone out of his eyes. We are all bereft. Dance on my dearest boy. A light has been extinguished far too soon. Bless his dear memory."


Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...