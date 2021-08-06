Nicole Scherzinger joins Annie Live! broadcast production

Cats and Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger has joined the forthcoming live broadcast of Annie, playing alongside Taraji P Henson and Harry Connick Jr.

The show is Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin's classic musical about the little girl Annie, who manages to escape the orphanage she lives in and make friends with a billionaire. The score includes the likes of "It's A Hard Knock Life", "Tomorrow" and "Easy Street".

Scherzinger will play Graace alongside Connick Jr's Warbucks and Henson's Hannigan.

While the actress playing the lead role has not been revealed, the piece is set for a broadcast in the US on 2 December. Further details are expected soon.