Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem to star in new movie musical Spellbound

According to Variety, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are set to reunite, once again playing husband and wife, in the forthcoming Apple Studios and Skydance Animation fantasy musical Spellbound.

Kidman played Lucille Ball and Bardem played Desi Arnaz in last year's Being the Ricardos, for which they were both nominated for Academy Awards.

The pair will now play the King and Queen of Lumbria in this musical story about their daughter, Princess Ellian (West Side Story star Rachel Zegler), who saves the kingdom from a dark spell.

The cast also includes the vocal talents of stage and screen stars John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis, André De Shields and Jordan Fisher.

Alan Menken, the composer behind Little Shop of Horrors' and the big three films of the Disney Renaissance (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin) is collaborating with lyricist Glenn Slater (Menken's partner on Sister Act'') on the score. Chris Montan serves as executive music producer.

Vicky Jenson (Shrek) directs the film, with screenplay by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton.