Nick Cordero's GoFundMe page raises almost $1 million for Broadway star's family

Almost $1million has been raised to support Broadway star Nick Cordero, who passed away over the weekend following a long battle with Covid-19.

Cordero, who had appeared in Bullets over Broadway, Waitress, A Bronx Tale and The Toxic Avenger, tested positive for the virus back at the beginning of April and had to have his leg amputated during the medical battle.

The GoFundMe was set up by Erin Silver, Aimee Song, and Jacey Duprie to help cover the Broadway star's medical fees and support Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots and their son Elvis.

On Sunday the GoFundMe added a new message from Kloots, who said: "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

You can donate to the page here.