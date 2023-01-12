Newsies releases first-look footage from UK premiere run

Fresh footage has been released for the ongoing UK premiere of Newsies, currently running at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in north London.

Given a full five-star review from WhatsOnStage last month, the blockbuster production is presented on a thrust stage with audiences being surrounded by the cast during the show.

Directed and choreographed by Matt Cole, the show plays through to April 2023. Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid) provides the score while Harvey Feirstein (Kinky Boots) has penned the book and Jack Feldman (The Lion King II: Simba's Pride) is the lyricist.

Leading the show are Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Legally Blonde) as Jack Kelly, alongside Bronté Barbé (What's New, Pussycat?) as Katherine Plumber.

The production has set design by Morgan Large, musical supervision, dance arrangements and musical direction by Nigel Lilley, costumes by Natalie Pryce, lighting by Mark Henderson, sound by Tony Gayle, orchestrations by Simon Hale, performer flying by John Maddox for Suspended Illusions Ltd, casting by Lucy Casson, children's casting by Jo Hawes, fight direction by Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown for RC Annie, associate direction by Rachael Nanyonjo, associate choreography by Jane McMurtrie, associate musical direction by Chris Ma and production management by Lee Batty and Andy Fox for Setting Line.