New Six West End cast unveiled

Exclusive: The new West End cast for Six the Musical has been unveiled, after a snazzy photoshoot at the Tower of London yesterday.

The six new Queens in the piece (which is based on the lives of the wives of Henry VIII) as well as five additional company members were revealed in their regal glory, posing up a storm outside the very spots where Anne Boleyn and Katherine Howard were buried.

You can watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes video captured by WhatsOnStage here:

Joining the show from 16 November will be Amy Di Bartolomeo (Bat Out of Hell) as Catherine of Aragon, Amanda Lindgren (South Pacific) as Anne Bolyen, Claudia Kariuki (Ragtime) as Jane Seymour, Dionne Ward-Anderson (Footloose) as Anna of Cleves, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe (Tina – The Tina Turner Story) as Katherine Howard and Meesha Turner (making her professional and West End debut).

Paisley Billings, Roxanne Couch, Danielle Rose,, Rachel Rawlinson, Esme Rothero

Also in the show are Paisley Billings (On the Edge) as alternate Catherine of Aragon and Anna of Cleves, Roxanne Couch (In Pieces) as alternate Jane Seymour and Katherine Parr, Danielle Rose (making her West End debut) as alternate Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard, Rachel Rawlinson (Heathers) as swing and Esme Rothero (making her West End debut) as swing and dance captain.

The show is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

The design team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Tim Deiling (lighting design) and Paul Gatehouse (sound design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

Grace Taylor and Franny Anne Rafferty are associate directors, with Melody Sinclair-Case and Freya Sands as associate choreographers. Lauren Hopkinson is musical director, with on-stage band the Ladies in Waiting currently composed of Alice Angliss (drums), Amy Shaw (guitar) and Rachel Espeute (bass). Associate musical director is Ellie Verkerk, while the resident director is Amber Sinclair Case and the resident choreographer is Nicole Bondzie.

The current Queens will play their final two shows on Sunday 14 November at the Vaudeville Theatre. Tickets are on sale below.