New tick, tick...boom! trailer and photos released, plus first listen to Andrew Garfield's "30/90"

Don't say we don't treat you – a new trailer, first listen and new photos for tick, tick...boom!, based on Jonathan Larson's musical, have all been released ahead of the movie's release next month.

Directed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda (making his directorial debut), the semi-autobiographical piece is based on the story of an aspiring composer in New York City who is worried he made the wrong career choice.

Andrew Garfield

© 2021 Netflix, Inc.

Appearing in the Netflix film is a starry and stagey cast featuring Andrew Garfield (playing Larson), Vanessa Hudgens (as Karessa Johnson), Alexandra Shipp (as Susan), Judith Light (as Rosa Stevens), Robin de Jesus (Michael), Joanna Adler (Molly), Joshua Henry (Roger), Alex D Jennings (Lifeguard), Lauren Marcus (Donna), Marie Rose Baramo (Fly girl), Jared Loftin (role tbc) and Kenita Miller (role tbc) and Bradley Whitford. In a fun twist, Whitford will be taking on the role of Stephen Sondheim in the film – a new performance (not just a voicemail!) that is not present in the original stage show.

It has a screenplay by Steven Levenson, with Alice Brooks as director of photography, executive music producers Alex Lacamoire, Bill Sherman and Kurt Crowley, music supervisor Steven Gizicki, choreography by Ryan Heffington.

Joshua Henry

© 2021 Netflix, Inc.

It will be released on Netflix on 19 November, and presented in select cinemas on 12 November 2021.

Have a first listen here:





Watch the first full-length trailer here:

Vanessa Hudgens

© 2021 Netflix, Inc.





Andrew Garfield

© 2021 Netflix, Inc.

Robin De Jesus, MJ Rodriguez and Ben Levi Ross

© 2021 Netflix, Inc.