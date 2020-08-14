New socially distanced play to premiere in central London this September

A new socially distanced show is to open at the Tristan Bates Theatre in central London.

Gemma Lawrence's play Sunnymead Court will have its premiere at the venue, just off Cambridge Circus, where it runs from 22 September to 3 October.

Produced by theatre company Defibrillator, the piece follows two women who form a band while communicating from their balconies. The 45-minute show is directed by Jamies Hillier, who said today: "After months of uncertainty across the theatre industry, it's an utter joy to announce a return to live theatre, and to reunite with the extraordinary talent that is Gemma Lawrence on her debut play Sunnymead Court – a piece that has been written specifically for these times."

Audiences will be socially distanced throughout the auditorium (which will limit its capacity to 28) with face masks expected to be worn (except for medical reasons) for the duration of the show. An online version of Sunnymead Court will also be available during its run, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.