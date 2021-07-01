New Prince of Egypt production images released ahead of West End return

New production images for The Prince of Egypt have been revealed.

Luke Brady (centre)

© DWA LLC, photo by Matt Crockett

Telling the story of the miracle-prone Moses, the show has music by Stephen Schwartz (a mix of those from the film and added for the stage show) and book by Philip LaZebnik.

Clive Rowe and the cast of The Prince of Egypt

© DWA LLC, photo by Matt Crockett

It is directed by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children's casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

Appearing in the cast of 46 will be Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Clive Rowe (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Catherine Cornwall, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Daniel Luiz, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Alice Readie, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Cian Eagle-Service, Maiya Eastmond, Jersey Blu Georgia, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, George Menezes Cutts, Iman Pabani and Vishal Soni.

Cast of The Prince of Egypt

© DWA LLC, photo by Matt Crockett

The show is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L Nederlander and Michael Park.

Luke Brady (Moses) and Liam Tamne (Ramses)

© DWA LLC, photo by Matt Crockett

The orchestra will be Dave Rose (musical director); Mark Collins (associate musical director, keyboards); Nina Foster/Fiona McCapra (job share), Sonya Fairbairn, Penny Ainscow, Sebastian Rudnicki (violins); Fiona Davies (viola); Magda Pietraszewska (cello); Rory Dempsey (bass); Rupert Widdows (woodwind); Tony Cross (trumpet, flugelhorn); Duncan Fuller, David McQueen (horns); John Gregson (guitars); Murdoch MacDonald (percussion) and Dan Ellis (drums).

The stage management team will be Anthony Field (company stage manager); Dominique Pierre-Louis (stage manager); Ryan Quelch (deputy stage manager); Nuri Chang, Charlotte Johnson (assistant stage managers/book cover); Simon Humphris, Chrissie Huxford and Tracey Farrell (assistant stage managers), who, together with a further 84 backstage staff, complete the production's cast, orchestra and company of 154.