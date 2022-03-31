New musical Tasting Notes to run at Southwark Playhouse – have a first listen

A new musical, Tasting Notes, will run this summer at Southwark Playhouse.

Penned by Richard Baker and Charlie Ryall, the show is set over the course of 24 hours as the audiences find out more about those visiting a wine bar.

The creative team features director Shelley Williams, musical director Richard Baker, set designer Justin Williams, lighting designer Alex Musgrave and production manager Laurel Marks. The artwork is by DeskTidy and the show is produced by Caroheda Productions Ltd.

Casting for the piece is to be revealed, with the show running at the south London venue from 27 July to 27 August, with captioned performances twice on 6 August and audio described performances on 12 and 13 August at 8pm and 3.30pm respectively.