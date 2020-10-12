Next Thing You Know musical to open at the Garden Theatre this month

The Garden Theatre in south London has revealed that it will stage Next Thing You Know from 20 October.

The piece, which explores the lives of four New York-based twenty-somethings confronting adulthood, has book by Ryan Cunningham and music and lyrics by Joshua Salzman. It first ran Off-Broadway in 2011.

Appearing in the piece are PPA 2020 grad Amelia Atherton, Arts Ed grad Bessy Ewa, GSA 2020 grad Calum Henderson and PPA 2020 grad Nathan Shaw.

The production is directed by Robert McWhir, with musical direction by Aaron Clingham, choreography by William Spencer, design by David Shields, lighting by Richard Lambert and casting by Anne Vossser.

It is currently scheduled to run until 31 October, and lasts 90 minutes.