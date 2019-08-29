New musical Islander to transfer to Southwark Playhouse from Edinburgh Fringe

Following a sell-out initial run at the Edinburgh Fringe, award-winning musical Islander will transfer to London's Southwark Playhouse, where it will play from 2 to 26 October.

Featuring a Scottish folk-inspired score, the piece initially ran at the Roundabout at Summerhall as part of this year's festival, going on to win the Musical Theatre Review's Best Musical Award 2019. It is conceived and directed by Amy Draper, with a book by Stewart Melton and music and lyrics by Finn Anderson.

The show will star Kirsty Findlay and Bethany Tennick, who use loop pedals and instruments to bring a number of characters to life. It follows Eilidh, who encounters a mysterious stranger on the shoreline.

WhatsOnStage gave the show a glowing four-star write-up, saying "the performers are versatile, with voices that capture an entire village and can hold the tunes effortlessly."

Lighting designer is Simon Wilkinson and Anderson designs all music and sound.