New musical Alice in Neverland to have Broadway workshop with Alistair Brammer

A new musical, Alice in Neverland, is in development, with the show looking as though it has its sights on Broadway.

The show is a se-pre-quel (we made that term up but, bear with us) – a sequel to Alice in Wonderland while also a prequel to Peter Pan. The show has book, music, and lyrics by Phil Kenny and Reston Williams

A similar mash-up was toyed with in John Logan's Peter and Alice, which is based on an encounter between Alice Liddell Hargreaves, the woman who inspired Alice, and Peter Llewellyn Davies, one of the boys who inspired Peter Pan. We expected Alice in Neverland to be a smidge more fantastical.

Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and Will Swenson (Waitress) will lead the workshop cast, with Megan Masako Haley (Wicked), Alistair Brammer (Miss Saigon) and Timothy Hughes (Hadestown".

The producing team involved is not to be messed with, including Jerry Goehring (Be More Chill), three-time Tony Award winner Jim Kierstead (Hadestown), Mike Evariste (Disgraced), seven-time Tony Award winner Jamie deRoy (Beetlejuice) and 42nd.club (Moulin Rouge!).

Details about a full run are to be revealed.