New graduate concert, hosted by West End stars, to be streamed from Cadogan Hall

A concert will take place at Cadogan Hall next month showcasing a plethora of musical graduates who haven't had a chance to perform live due to the pandemic.

The event will be hosted by Courtney Bowman (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, SIX), Grace Mouat (& Juliet, SIX) and Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Fiver) .

Tickets start at £15 (with the option of adding more charitable donation to Acting for Others).

The full concert cast is: Abel Law, Alice Croft, Amelia Atherton, Aoife O'Dea, Ayesha Patel, Ben Joyce, Beth Mabin, Bibi Jay, Cassie McCluskey, Charlotte Hannah Jones, Curtis Patrick, Darcy Finden, David Mairs-McKenzie, Dean Makowski-Clayton, Fallon Mondlane, Faye Wheeler, Gabe Hampton-Saint, George Maddison, Georgia Lennon, Harriet Waters, Henry Shine, India Chadwick, Jay Worley, Jennifer Adab, Jo Stephenson, Joely Colleen Emms, Karen Wilkinson, Kingsley Morton, Kyle Birch, Lewis Snell, Mark Lockhart, Markus Sodergren, Megan Cerys-Holland, Millie Cranston, Nardia Ruth, Nathan Shaw, Niels Bouwmeester, Olivia Lallo and Sam Rippon. The event has musical direction from Sam Young.

Ameena Hamid said "We are so pleased to announce the 40 performers taking part in Graduates at Cadogan Hall. We are also delighted to announce Sam Young as MD for the events, a real talent we are looking forward to seeing big things from in the future, and fabulous West End performers Grace, Luke and Courtney hosting the show. Thanks to our partnership with the Rayvox Reignite Fund, all the applicants will get an SOVT Straw to develop and maintain their vocal health."

Watch along streams will happen from 27, 28 and 29 March, with the show then available on demand from 29 March to 4 April. Tickets are available via Encore Theatre tickets now.