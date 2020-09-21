New Godspell off-West End production to mark musical's 50th anniversary

A new off-West End revival of Godspell will take place next May to mark the show's 50th anniversary.

Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak's musical features songs such as "Day By Day", "Prepare Ye", "Turn Back O Man" and "Beautiful City". A modern-day song-and-dance recreation of St Matthew's gospel, Godspell begins with John the Baptist gathering up followers and concludes with Jesus' crucifixion.

The musical first ran Off-Broadway in 1971, with a London production at the Roundhouse opening in the same year.

Directed by artistic director Brendan Matthew (My Land's Shore), the 2021 revival features choreography by co-founder Laura Hyde (Bark – the Musical) and Connor Lewis (Matilda), with musical direction by Benjamin Levy (The World Goes Round), associate direction by Ashen Gupta, set design by Justin Williams and costume design by Amelia Brightman.

It will include new orchestrations featured in the 2011 Broadway revival, and will run from 12 to 29 May at the Olde Rose and Crown Theatre in Walthamstow. Casting is to be announced.