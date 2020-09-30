New dance-musical Wait for Me to be released digitally next week

New musical Wait for Me will have its digital premiere next week via streaming platform INPLAYER.

Written by Sam Cassidy and directed and choreographed by Ainsley Ricketts (a finalist on The Greatest Dancer), the piece follows love, loss and life and is recorded by a cast grouped together in a social bubble, adhering to Covid guidelines.

Appearing in the show are singers Eloise Davies (Brooke Lohst in Be More Chill at The Other Palace) and Bluey Robinson (The Lion King, Cats) and dancers Ricketts, Chrissy Brooke, Clarice Lanta Lilly and Jaih Betote.

On the creative team are Cassidy, Ricketts, assistant choreographer Dean Lee, cinematographer Nick Ross, lighting designer Matthew Carnazza and sound designer Will Vaughan.

Watch a trailer for the show here:

Cassidy said: "Before Covid, I was in the process of putting together Wait For Me as a stage show. It was early days and I was still pitching the idea and the creative team involved to producers. But when the lockdown was enforced, I had time to develop the music and the storyline with Ainsley's style of choreography in mind."

"I've been very lucky to have a lot of incredible creatives help me progress in my career – I wouldn't even be on the scene without Arlene Phillips and the generosity of Andrew Lloyd Webber (not to mention Nick Eve and Mark Shaw, who have backed me every step of the way) – so I feel duty bound to pay it forward, and give a platform to the next generation of artists. I know, Ainsley Ricketts is going to take the industry by storm. I'm honoured to play a little part in his story."

You can pay to view the show via the Wait For Me Live Facebook page from Monday 5 October. Tickets cost £10.

Watch interviews with the cast and crew here: