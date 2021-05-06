New Cinderella musical movie to be released on Amazon Prime rather than in cinemas

The star-studded Cinderella musical movie will be streamed in lieu of a cinematic release.

According to original reports, appearing in the film will be Billy Porter as the fairy godmother, Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother, James Corden as "James", Romesh Ranganathan as "Romesh", Missy Elliott as Town Crier, John Mulaney as "John", Beverley Knight (role tbc), Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Charlotte Spencer as Narissa, Tallulah Greive as Princess Gwen, Fra Fee as Hench, Luke Latchman as Griff, Mary Higgins as Princess Laura, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and more.

According to Deadline, the film is expected to be released on Amazon Prime later this year (a specific release date in unknown), with the studio said to be skipping a theatrical release due to uncertainties over audience return.

It has direction and screenplay by Emmy nominee Kay Cannon and based on an idea by Corden. The Tony Award-winner is expected to play mice / footmen with Ranganathan and Mulaney.

Lead Camila Cabello pens tunes for the film, had to temporarily halt work while the pandemic was at its most intense, but has since been able to carry on.