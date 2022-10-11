New Cabaret production images and Prologue Company revealed

New Cabaret production images and Prologue Company have been revealed.

The Prologue Company are instrumental in creating the pre-show experience for the musical's run at the Kit Kat Club in the West End, immersing the audience in 1930s Berlin through song, dance and more.

From Monday 24 October, the company will be Ami Benton, James Hastings, Emma Holt, Liz Kamille, Aine McLoughlin and Callum Sterling alongside Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Reuben Greeph, Samantha Ho, and Andrew Linnie.

New production images for the show have also been revealed, featuring Callum Scott Howells as Emcee, Madeline Brewer as Sally Bowles, Sid Sagar as Cliff Bradshaw, Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider and Richard Katz as Herr Schultz, Danny Mahoney as Ernst Ludwig and Michelle Bishop as Fraulein Kost.

The cast is completed by Gabriela Benedetti, Charles Croysdill, Laura Delany, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Ying Ue Li, Ela Lisondra, Chris O'Mara, Grant Neal, Hicaro Nicolai, Adam Taylor, Toby Turpin, Patrick Wilden and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The record-breaking production is directed by Rebecca Frecknall with set and costume design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.