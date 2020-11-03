New audio play by Margaret Perry with Nicola Coughlan and Hannah Bristow released

A new Margaret Perry audio piece, titled A Passion Play, has been released.

Starring Nicola Coughlan and Hannah Bristow, you can listen to the recording below.

The text is part of an ongoing series titled Written on the Waves, featuring voices and plays from emerging writers and West End performers. Perry's audio play features a melange of themes including queer teenage love and Christ's crucifixion.

It is produced by Ellie Keel Productions and 45North – a recent piece by Sharon D Clarke, Ell Potter and Mary Higgins was unveiled last month.

A Passion Play is directed by Jessica Lazar with sound design, editing, and composition by Annie May Fletcher.

Listen to it below: