Annual commission created to support new musical development

A new commission has been created to give musical writers and writing teams a chance to accelerate development of their new work.

Produced by Aria Entertainment (The Last Five Years) and ALP Musicals (Public Domain), the "Chamber Project" will offer £6000 to a new writer/writing team on an annual basis, with submissions being accepted through a special portal.

The producers actively encourage applications from writers with diverse backgrounds, and are looking for shows with casts of around four, tackling modern themes. They are not looking for existing work.

From there, they intend to curate and develop shows with publishing and production opportunities in the long run.

Entries will close on 31 December 2020.