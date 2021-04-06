Neil Diamond bio-musical to premiere next year

A Beautiful Noise, a new musical about the life and career of singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, will have its world premiere at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston from 21 June 2022 to 17 July 2022.

Featuring a score of Diamond's greatest hits, the book will be written by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody), with Michael Mayer directing and Steven Hoggett choreographing. Producers are Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio.

Diamond's songs include "Cherry, Cherry," "Cracklin' Rosie," "I Am...I Said," and the near-iconic "Sweet Caroline".

Casting and ticketing details are still to be announced.

Plans for a UK transfer have not been revealed, but this writer is a believer in the eventual transfer.