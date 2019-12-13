Nativity! The Musical opening night – Michelle Visage, Kelly Osbourne and more on the red carpet

Guests including Michelle Visage, Kelly Osbourne and Vanessa Feltz joined the cast of Nativity! to celebrate its opening night at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith yesterday.

Sharon Osbourne, Danny Dyer, Dani Dyer, Rylan Clarke-Neal and Simon Lipkin lead a cast that also includes Scott Paige, Scott Garnham, Ashleigh Gray, Jonathan Bourne, Charles Brunton, Jamie Chapman, Penelope Woodman, Dawn Buckland, Connor Ewing, Kade Ferraiolo, Amy Oxley, Helena Pipe and Billy Roberts.

They are joined by 20 children aged nine to 12 from across the Midlands as the pupils of St Bernadette's School – Thomas Bastable, Evie Bennell-Low, Olivia Brooks, Niamh Crowley, Erin Freeman, Lucas Haywood, Alexander Hogg, Kheiri Isaac-Osmani, Isabel Landers, Evie Mallen, Joshua Millard-Lloyd, Ana Morgan, Ela Morgan, Amy-Louise Mulhall, Alastair Ngwenya, Gerald Ngwenya, Tega Oduko, Kayan Parmar, Lyla Peters, Katelyn Rollason, Teddy Saberton, Grace Townley and Nicholas Vakis.

The original film starred Martin Freeman and is directed by Debbie Isitt. Isitt has written the musical version, which has music and lyrics by Nicky Ager and Isitt, choreography from Andrew Wright, design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical supervision and orchestrations by George Dyer.

The show runs in London until 29 December.