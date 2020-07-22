National Theatre reopens online book store

The National Theatre has reopened its online bookstore.

While the physical store itself is yet to begin trading, the theatre has reopened its virtual store, featuring scripts, merchandise, DVDs, gifts, prints and oodles more. The company will also ship internationally. Many of texts available online are by writers who had their runs or projects cancelled due to the virus.

Like venues up and down the country, the National was forced to close its doors in March 2020 and as yet has been unable to recommence performances or open its doors. You can try out the shop here.

The theatre has been forced to make redundancies, and over the last few months been presenting theatre online for free on YouTube.