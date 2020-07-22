National Theatre announces new show Madame Kalamazoo's Magical Mail created via email

The National Theatre has unveiled a new interactive experience available for youngsters.

Entitled Madame Kalamazoo's Magical Mail, the interactive piece will involve children being sent special story-telling emails on either a weekly or daily basis, with imaginative tales and digital experiences while on summer holidays. The initiative is primarily aimed at five-to-11 year olds.

According to the venue: "Parents/ guardians can send a message to Madame Kalamazoo inviting her to write to their children at madamekalamazoo.com or can find out more by visiting nationaltheatre.org.uk."

Without wanting to give away too many secrets, the venue has said that the show is created by Toby Coffey, head of the National Theatre's Immersive Storytelling Studio.

The new initiative is launched just as the theatre ends its long-running weekly streamed YouTube productions.