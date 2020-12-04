National Lottery to host special Pantoland show for key workers at The London Palladium

A special performance of Pantoland at The London Palladium will be held for key workers this December.

For the evening, hundreds of seats will be gifted to key workers and their families – to recognise their work this year supporting communities during the pandemic.

Attendees will have backgrounds across a variety of professions – including NHS frontline staff, the Metropolitan Police Service, London Ambulance Service, the military, teachers, refuse collectors, delivery drivers, retail workers, staff from frontline lottery-funded community projects and a range of charities.

Backed by the National Lottery, chief executive Nigel Railton said: "The National Lottery is delighted to be able to work with The London Palladium and Qdos Entertainment to host this special performance to thank key workers in these extraordinary times. Whether it is those individuals playing a critical role in keeping us safe, staff ensuring our public services continue to run or the volunteers supporting the vulnerable, their contribution has been vital during this pandemic.

"In particular, I'd like to thank the 44,000 retailers we work with who have done an extraordinary job through the crisis, providing food, medicine and other essentials across the UK. Although selling National Lottery tickets isn't as important as these services, they have ensured that money for Good Causes has continued to flow, with over £800M having now been distributed to help charities and organisations tackle the impact of coronavirus."

Venue owner Andrew Lloyd Webber added: "This year we all need the magic and cheer of Christmas more than ever. However, one group of people deserve special recognition: the challenges of 2020 have been immeasurably lessened by the dedication and sheer brilliance of this country's key workers.

"This group of national heroes and their families have made countless sacrifices throughout 2020 and I am delighted that we are able to host this performance of Pantoland at The Palladium as a small token of our enormous thanks and admiration.

"I hope everyone coming to The London Palladium for this performance will walk away feeling more festive and jolly and, most importantly, extremely proud of the work they have done on all of our behalf this year."

The piece will feature Julian Clary, Elaine Paige Beverley Knight, Ashley Banjo and Diversity, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers, Gary Wilmot, Charlie Stemp and Jac Yarrow.