National Theatre announces initial cast for Dick Whittington pantomime

The National Theatre has unveiled the initial cast and dates for its in-the-round pantomime Dick Whittington.

Directed by Ned Bennett and based on Jude Christian Cariad Lloyd's Lyric Hammersmith piece which ran in 2018 (now updated by Christian and Lloyd to suit 2020), the show will play from 11 December in the Olivier theatre, modified to suit socially distanced audiences.

Initial casting will include Dickie Beau, Amy Booth-Steel, Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings, Georgina Onuorah, and Cleve September.

Set and costume designs are by Georgia Lowe, with choreography by Dannielle Rhimes Lecointe, compositions, arrangements and music production by DJ Walde, music supervision by Marc Tritschler and music direction and additional composition and arrangements by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell.

Lighting is designed by Jessica Hung Han Yun and sound designed by Paul Arditti. Denzel Westley-Sanderson is associate director, Debbie Duru is associate set designer and Fiona Parker is associate costume designer.