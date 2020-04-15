National Theatre has made six more shows available for pupils and teachers across the UK

The National Theatre has bumped up its offering of free shows available for students and teachers at home.

As part of its National Theatre Collection, set up in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing and ProQuest, the venue will now offer 30 free shows in total to those in state schools and state-funded further education colleges, all via remote access. Schools are encouraged to set up a Drama Online account and then distribute logins among pupils at home.

The six new shows announced today are the Young Vic's production of A Streetcar Named Desire, starring Gillian Anderson, Ben Foster and Vanessa Kirby, the Young Vic's West End production of Cat on A Hot Tin Roof, starring Sienna Miller and Jack O'Connell and Nina Raine's hit play Consent. The stage adaptation of Andrea Levy's award-winning Small Island is also now free, as is the recent revival of Brian Friel's Translations starring Colin Morgan and Damon Albarn, Moira Buffini and Rufus Norris's wonder.land musical.

The venue is also offering a variety of supplementary resources including online playwriting courses, resource packs and recordings of talks held at the National Theatre.

Teachers can sign up for the National Theatre Collection here.

The National Theatre is also partnering with YouTube to provide "National Theatre At Home", streaming a free production for a week from every Thursday.