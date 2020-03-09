NaTasha Yvette Williams joins Waitress in the West End with Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel

NaTasha Yvette Williams, who appeared in Waitress on Broadway, will come to the West End to perform the role of Becky.

Taking over from Marisha Wallace in the show, Williams will play her first performance tonight at the Adelphi Theatre, where the show continues to run until July. She joins Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel in the award-nominated piece, which had its West End premiere last February. Williams' other credits include Chicago, Porgy and Bess and A Night with Janis Joplin.

Grammy Award-winner Bareilles – who wrote the show's music and lyrics – is currently making her West End debut as Jenna after previously appearing in the musical on Broadway, with Creel – who also appeared in the musical on Broadway – starring opposite as Dr Pomatter. Creel won an Olivier Award in 2014 for his performance in The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

The musical has book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

The show has also announced a new UK and Ireland tour, which will open in Dublin in November.