Natalie Casey to star in Valued Friends at Rose Theatre Kingston

Natalie Casey will star in Stephen Jeffrey's Valued Friends, it has been revealed.

Casey, who has previous credits on stage including Stepping Out (Vaudeville Theatre), Things I Know to be True (Lyric Hammersmith/UK tour) and Donna in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, will play Sherry in the show.

Rose Theatre, The Original Theatre Company and Karl Sydow are producing the first major revival of the work in 30 years, which runs as part of the theatre's autumn season.

Set in London in 1980, the text follows four friends in their mid-thirties in a basement flat in Earl's Court while the city is engulfed in social, political and cultural upheaval. Valued Friends originally opened at Hampstead Theatre in 1989 and won the Evening Standard Critics' Circle Award for Most Promising Playwright.

Jeffreys' other work includes The Clink (Paines Plough), The Libertine (Royal Court) and A Going Concern (Hampstead Theatre). He passed away in 2018 at the age of 68.

Valued Friends will run from 20 September to 12 October, with opening night on 26 September. Further casting will be announced soon.