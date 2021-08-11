Nardia Ruth joins The Prince of Egypt in professional stage debut

Royal Academy of Music graduate Nardia Ruth will join The Prince of Egypt as the musical prepares to return after a Covid-enforced suspension.

A Disney Theatrical Productions Scholar and an Ian Fleming Musical Theatre Award recipient, Ruth will play the role of Nefertari from 17 September, taking over from Tanisha Spring. You can watch Ruth perform a special Hamilton cover from a video earlier this year.

She joins a cast featuring Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Tuya), Clive Rowe (Jethro – until 16 October), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved) and Adam Pearce (Hotep).

Based on the cult classic animated film, the piece continues to run at the Dominion Theatre.