Watch musical stars sing "Only A Moment" by Matthew Harvey

A plethora of musical performers have come together to present a new number by Matthew Harvey.

Composer, lyricist and performer Harvey has been unveiled as the Barn Theatre's new associate artist, and will work alongside the Cirencester venue to create a new song cycle entitled Now or Never. Further details about the show are to be revealed.

Appearing in the video are Alexia Khadime (The Prince of Egypt, Wicked), Courtney Stapleton (Dear Evan Hansen, SIX), Emma Kingston (Les Misérables, Evita, In The Heights), Eloise Davies (Be More Chill, Grease), Nicholas McLean (Wicked, Avenue Q), Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar, The View UpStairs) and Harvey (Jesus Christ Superstar, Les Misérables).

The video also features vocalists Emanuel Alba, Katie Shearman, Charlie Johnson and Darren Tough with Jessie Linden (drums), Laurent Judson (guitar), David Kadumukasa (cello) and mixing and additional orchestrations by Sean Green.

You can watch the video below:



