Musical stars including Fra Fee sing "The Turning of The Key" from The Clockmaker's Daughter

Musical stars came together to perform a number from award-nominated musical The Clockmaker's Daughter. It is edited by PJ McEvoy.

Michael Webborn and Daniel Finn's folk fairytale musical, which premiered at the Landor Theatre in 2015, is set in the fictional Irish town of Spindlewood and was released as a studio album in February 2019.

The cast includes Fra Fee, Rebecca Gilliland, Emma Warren, Caroline Kay, Leah Pinney, Alan McHale, Daniel Hall, Sean Carey and Matthew McCabe.

Watch the video here:

The Band:

MD / Piano - Michael Webborn

Keys 2 - Kieran Stallard

Violin - Nicola Lyons

Cello - Maria Rodríguez Reina

Double Bass - Doug Grannell

Guitar - Leo Aram Downs

Reed - Ruth Whybrow

Horn - Lisa Ridgway

Percussion - Joe Malone