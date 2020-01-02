15 musical revivals to see in 2020

Here are some of the major musicals that we look forward to seeing return to the stage in 2020. We've split it into two categories – shows getting completely new and exciting productions, alongside existing productions that are returning for a second (or third!) outing.





New Revivals

Hello, Dolly!

Imelda Staunton

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

London audiences have been pining for Hello, Dolly! for years, and finally things seem to have come off – Dominic Cooke and Imelda Staunton (reuniting after Follies) are set to serve up an exciting new revival of the Jerry Herman cult classic at the Adelphi Theatre next autumn. Hello, Dolly! is running at the Adelphi Theatre from 11 August to 6 March 2021





A Little Night Music

A Little Night Music



Leeds Playhouse's 2020 season is all kinds of cool, with a Jenna Russell-led Piaf and a world premiere Monsoon Wedding musical. But we're pumped to watch the venue co-produce Sondheim's A Little Night Music alongside Opera North. Soprano Stephanie Corley and Dutch baritone Quirijn de Lang lead a peachy cast. Leeds Playhouse, 9 May to 6 June





The Last Five Years

The Last Five Years



Jason Robert Brown's romantic time-warping musical is a firm fan favourite, with the soaring highs and dreaded lows of love juxtaposed with one another. A brand new production features as part of Southwark Playhouse's 2020 season, with a twist – two actor-musicians will be playing the roles of Jamie and Cathy, accompanying one another throughout the show. Southwark Playhouse, from 28 February to 28 March





Sunday in the Park With George

Jake Gyllenhaal

© Matthew Murphy

Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford are coming to the West End! In a musical! By Stephen Sondheim! It might well be one of the starriest evenings of the year – two of the biggest Broadway names lighting up the Savoy in a majestic piece by one of the greats. Sunday in the Park with George is running at the Savoy Theatre from 11 June to 5 September





Zorro

Zorro The Musical



How could you make a revival of Stephen Clark, Helen Edmundson, John Cameron and the Gipsy King's musical even more exciting? Well, according to the Hope Mill, make it immersive. We're intrigued to see how the Manchester venue transforms its auditorium for this new take on the classic. The space will also be producing Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella later in the year, so lots to look out for! Zorro The Musical will run from 14 March to 18 April 2020





Sister Act

Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders

© Matthew Murphy and Oliver Rosser

Oh boy, Sister Act was met with a chorus of praise when first announced earlier this year – a new tour will open in April, with Brenda Edwards taking on a re-jigged central role of Dolores. But here's the kicker – the production will then have a run at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, with a cast featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Saunders. Not too shabby! Sister Act is touring the UK from 21 April and running at the Eventim Apollo from 27 July to 30 August





Carousel

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

© Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

The Open Air Theatre's track record of reviving musicals has been spotless lately – Jesus Christ Superstar, Little Shop and Evita all being absolutely incredible and revisionist takes on old classics. We hope this will continue with Carousel, directed by the artistic head of the venue Timothy Sheader. Carousel is running at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre from 31 July to 19 September





Returning productions

City of Angels

Hadley Fraser in City of Angels

© Johan Persson

This one has been a long time coming – Josie Rourke's revival of City of Angels, which was an absolute blast at the Donmar Warehouse, gets a well-deserved West End transfer with a cast of all-round legends, featuring West End pros like Rosalie Craig, Rebecca Trehearn, Jonathan Slinger, Hadley Fraser and Rob Houchen, alongside stars such as Vanessa Williams, Nicola Roberts and Theo James. City of Angels is running at the Garrick Theatre from 5 March to 5 September





Evita

The 2019 Open Air Theatre company of Evita

© Marc Brenner

Jamie Lloyd cast some revisionist magic on Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's tale of an Argentine usurper's powerful wife in 2019 at the Open Air Theatre, and the production now heads indoors with a completely new cast at the Barbican. Evita is running at the Barbican Theatre from 27 June to 22 August





Singin' in the Rain

Singin in the Rain

© Singin in the Rain

Adam Cooper gave a spell-binding central turn in the WhatsOnStage Award-winning revival of Singin' in the Rain, and we're very excited to see it on the beautiful Sadler's Wells stage for what is sure to be a luscious return. Singin' in the Rain is running at Sadler's Wells from 24 July to 30 August





Bat Out of Hell

The original West End cast of Bat Out of Hell

© Specular

Following two trailblazing West End seasons, we thought Bat Out of Hell was gone gone gone, but the show is now gearing up to start a new tour featuring all the trailblazing Jim Steinman classics. Tour opening at Manchester Opera House on 10 September 2020





Romantics Anonymous

Carley Bawden and Marc Antolin



This chocolate-loving musical is Emma Rice and all things nice – a whimsical take on the classic film Les Émotifs Anonymes that made audience hearts melt when it was first served up at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. It gets a run at Bristol ahead of a North American tour. Playing at the Bristol Old Vic from 18 January to 1 February





Hairspray

The Ball is back! Iconic musical Hairspray is returning in the new year with the award-winning performer reprising his role as Edna Turnblad, alongside the likes of Lizzie Bea and Marisha Wallace. Running with Michael Ball at the Coliseum from 23 April to 29 August





Heathers

Heathers the Musical



Get the chainsaws ready – one of the biggest news stories of 2019 was the revelation that Heathers will go out on its first-ever tour in the new year. Based on the cult classic film, the WhatsOnStage Award-winnng musical was a major hit with fans of all ages, and it'll be exciting to see it head out to venues across the UK. Tour opens at Windsor Theatre Royal from 13 May 2020





Dreamgirls

The West End cast of Dreamgirls

© Matt Crockett

Another show getting an eagerly anticipated tour is Dreamgirls, which bagged all manner of awards recognition when it ran in the West End from December 2016. Featuring iconic tunes and dazzling set pieces, this is a classy one to have back on our stages. Tour opens at Bristol HIppodrome on 12 September 2020





Honorable mentions

There are a number of shows returning for a second or third tour – Sunny Afternoon will bring some much-needed sunshine to stages, while Million Dollar Quartet, Beautiful, and a separate touring version of Hairspray are also back. Returning productions include Royal Exchange's West Side Story, Musik with Frances Barber and The Wedding Singer, starring Kevin Clifton.

Craig Revel Horwood will direct a new version of Strictly Ballroom, while LMTO's A Christmas Carol will return in an epic new co-production with ENO.