Musical concert to support transition surgery fund for stage star

A fundraiser version of fan favourite concert Roles We'll Never Play will return next month.

This time around, the concert is set to raise money for trans performer Allie Daniel and her gender affirming surgery. Any surplus money raised over Daniel's target will be donated to a trans charity of her choice.

Appearing in the concert will be Alice Fearn (She/Her), Allie Daniel (She/Her), Amy Di Bartolomeo (She/Her), B Terry (They/Them), Baylie Carson (They/Them), Billy Luke Nevers (He/Him), Carl Mullaney (He/Him, who also acts as host), Caroline Kay (She/Her), Chrissie Bhima (She/Her), Claudia Kariuki (She/They), Courtney Bowman (She/Her), Ellie Skye (She/Her), Emily Lane (She/Her), Freddie Love (They/Them), Hannah Lawton (She/Her), Idriss Kargbo (He/Him), Isaac Hesketh (They/She), Kayla Carter (She/They), Lauren Soley (She/Her), Luke Bayer (He/Him), Mary-Jean Caldwell (She/Her), Michael Mather (He/Him), Renée Lamb (She/Her), Ryan Carter (He/Him), Sejal Keshwala (She/Her), Tom Duern (He/Him) and Vanessa Fisher (She/Her).

Daniel said today: "Roles We'll Never Play has been a favourite concert series of mine for a long time, so to collaborate with them to raise money for my gender affirming surgeries is truly beyond exciting! Now more than ever it's truly beautiful to see so many artists come together to support a trans person in need."

Further creatives are to be revealed. Tickets for the concert go on sale at midday via The Other Palace website.