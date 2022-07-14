WhatsOnStage Logo
Much Ado About Nothing at National Theatre – first look images

John Heffernan and Katherine Parkinson star in the latest revival

John Heffernan and Katherine Parkinson in Much Ado About Nothing
© Manuel Harlan

The National Theatre has released production images for Much Ado About Nothing, currently being staged at the Lyttelton.

Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd) and John Heffernan (Dracula) star as Beatrice and Benedick, respectively, alongside Al Coppola, Celeste Dodwell, Eben Figueiredo, Olivia Forrest, David Fynn, Ashley Gillard, Brandon Grace, Nick Harris, Phoebe Horn, David Judge, Kiren Kebaili-Dwyer, Ioanna Kimbook, Wendy Kweh, Marcia Lecky, Ewan Miller, Mateo Oxley, Rufus Wright and Ashley Zhangazha.

Under the direction of Simon Godwin, the production features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Evie Gurney, lighting design by Lucy Carter, movement direction by Coral Messam, composition by Michael Bruce, sound design by Christopher Shutt, and fight direction by Kate Waters.

The creative team also includes associate set designer Cat Fuller, music associate Lindsey Miller and staff director Hannah Joss. Music director is Dario Rossetti-Bonell, with Shane Fobes on kit, Nicki Davenport on upright bass, Jessamy Holder on woodwind and Steve Pretty on trumpet.

Much Ado About Nothing runs until 10 September.


David Fynn, Al Coppola, Olivia Forrest and Nick Harris
© Manuel Harlan
Ashley Zhangazha and Ioanna Kimbook
© Manuel Harlan
David Judge, Brandon Grace and Ewan Miller
© Manuel Harlan
The company of Much Ado About Nothing
© Manuel Harlan
Eben Figueiredo
© Manuel Harlan
Ioanna Kimbook and Phoebe Horn
© Manuel Harlan
John Heffernan and Katherine Parkinson
© Manuel Harlan
John Heffernan and Eben Figueiredo
© Manuel Harlan
John Heffernan, Rufus Wright, Eben Figueiredo and Ashley Zhangazha
© Manuel Harlan
The company of Much Ado About Nothing
© Manuel Harlan
Katherine Parkinson
© Manuel Harlan
The company of Much Ado About Nothing
© Manuel Harlan
Mateo Oxley
© Manuel Harlan
Wendy Kweh, Katherine Parkinson and Ioanna Kimbook
© Manuel Harlan
The company of Much Ado About Nothing
© Manuel Harlan

