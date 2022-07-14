Much Ado About Nothing at National Theatre – first look images

The National Theatre has released production images for Much Ado About Nothing, currently being staged at the Lyttelton.

Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd) and John Heffernan (Dracula) star as Beatrice and Benedick, respectively, alongside Al Coppola, Celeste Dodwell, Eben Figueiredo, Olivia Forrest, David Fynn, Ashley Gillard, Brandon Grace, Nick Harris, Phoebe Horn, David Judge, Kiren Kebaili-Dwyer, Ioanna Kimbook, Wendy Kweh, Marcia Lecky, Ewan Miller, Mateo Oxley, Rufus Wright and Ashley Zhangazha.

Under the direction of Simon Godwin, the production features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Evie Gurney, lighting design by Lucy Carter, movement direction by Coral Messam, composition by Michael Bruce, sound design by Christopher Shutt, and fight direction by Kate Waters.

The creative team also includes associate set designer Cat Fuller, music associate Lindsey Miller and staff director Hannah Joss. Music director is Dario Rossetti-Bonell, with Shane Fobes on kit, Nicki Davenport on upright bass, Jessamy Holder on woodwind and Steve Pretty on trumpet.

Much Ado About Nothing runs until 10 September.





David Fynn, Al Coppola, Olivia Forrest and Nick Harris

© Manuel Harlan

Ashley Zhangazha and Ioanna Kimbook

© Manuel Harlan

David Judge, Brandon Grace and Ewan Miller

© Manuel Harlan

The company of Much Ado About Nothing

© Manuel Harlan

Eben Figueiredo

© Manuel Harlan

Ioanna Kimbook and Phoebe Horn

© Manuel Harlan

John Heffernan and Katherine Parkinson

© Manuel Harlan

John Heffernan and Eben Figueiredo

© Manuel Harlan

John Heffernan, Rufus Wright, Eben Figueiredo and Ashley Zhangazha

© Manuel Harlan

The company of Much Ado About Nothing

© Manuel Harlan

Katherine Parkinson

© Manuel Harlan

The company of Much Ado About Nothing

© Manuel Harlan

Mateo Oxley

© Manuel Harlan

Wendy Kweh, Katherine Parkinson and Ioanna Kimbook

© Manuel Harlan