MTFestUK announces 2022 programme of work

The line-up for this year's MTFestUK has been revealed.

Running from 31 January to 12 February, the festival celebrates new work by giving it a platform and an opportunity to rehearse ahead of full scale productions.

Eight shows featured this year are:

- No Limits by Sam Thomas – a new song cycle about what "falling behind" should (or rather shouldn't) mean

- Halls by Jennifer Harrison and George Stroud – a humorous piece about life at university

- Wuthering Heights - the Musical by Lizzie Lister, Mick Lister and Clare Lonsdal – retelling Brontë through a modern lens

- Train On Fire by Annabelle Lee – telling the tale of "one of the most volatile, violent suffragettes in Britain's history" Kitty Marion

- RuneSical by Sam Cochrane and Alex Prescot – based on the famous RuneScape online web game

- Father/Son by Nick Butcher and Fraser Watt – about two musicians in the same family

- Jeanne by Shirlie Roden – A rock opera about Joan of Arc

- Queeroes by Victoria Bush and Laura Checkley, Gus Gowland, Leo and Hyde – a celebration of some of history's iconic queer heroes