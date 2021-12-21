MTFestUK announces 2022 programme of work
The festival returns next month
The line-up for this year's MTFestUK has been revealed.
Running from 31 January to 12 February, the festival celebrates new work by giving it a platform and an opportunity to rehearse ahead of full scale productions.
Eight shows featured this year are:
- No Limits by Sam Thomas – a new song cycle about what "falling behind" should (or rather shouldn't) mean
- Halls by Jennifer Harrison and George Stroud – a humorous piece about life at university
- Wuthering Heights - the Musical by Lizzie Lister, Mick Lister and Clare Lonsdal – retelling Brontë through a modern lens
- Train On Fire by Annabelle Lee – telling the tale of "one of the most volatile, violent suffragettes in Britain's history" Kitty Marion
- RuneSical by Sam Cochrane and Alex Prescot – based on the famous RuneScape online web game
- Father/Son by Nick Butcher and Fraser Watt – about two musicians in the same family
- Jeanne by Shirlie Roden – A rock opera about Joan of Arc
- Queeroes by Victoria Bush and Laura Checkley, Gus Gowland, Leo and Hyde – a celebration of some of history's iconic queer heroes