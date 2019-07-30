Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear musical at the National Theatre: first look photos

Production shots have been released for Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear, the new musical opening at the National Theatre.

The piece's cast is composed of Steve Furst, Helena Lymbert, Gary WIlmot, Richard Cant, Keziah Joseph and Kate Malyon.

Andy Stanton adapts his own book about an abducted bear which has music from Jim Fortune. The show will be directed by Amy Hodge with set and costume designs by Georgia Lowe, music direction from Tarek Merchant, lighting from Lee Curran, choreography by Fleur Darkin, sound design by Carolyn Downing and puppetry by Jimmy Grimes.

The piece runs from 25 July to 31 August.