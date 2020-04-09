Mousetrap Theatre Projects provides series of family-friendly activities while theatres are locked down

The Mousetrap Theatre Projects is providing weekly challenges for audiences of all ages cooped up at home.

Entitled "Every Home A Theatre", the project will see the charity regularly create a new theatre-based challenge with stagey prizes available. Users are encouraged to reshare their responses using the #EveryHomeATheatre tag.

This week's challenge asks performers at home to recreate famous dramatic scenes from their favourite shows or movies. Winners will receive four tickets to see a West End show when venues re-open. You can find out more here.

Award-winning actor Eddie Redmayne has also provided tips for anyone wanting to take part in the Mousetrap Theatre Projects' "Monologue Slam", which kicks off on 20 April.