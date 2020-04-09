Mousetrap Theatre Projects provides series of family-friendly activities while theatres are locked down
The charity is engaging with audiences even while theatres are closed
The Mousetrap Theatre Projects is providing weekly challenges for audiences of all ages cooped up at home.
Entitled "Every Home A Theatre", the project will see the charity regularly create a new theatre-based challenge with stagey prizes available. Users are encouraged to reshare their responses using the #EveryHomeATheatre tag.
This week's challenge asks performers at home to recreate famous dramatic scenes from their favourite shows or movies. Winners will receive four tickets to see a West End show when venues re-open. You can find out more here.
Award-winning actor Eddie Redmayne has also provided tips for anyone wanting to take part in the Mousetrap Theatre Projects' "Monologue Slam", which kicks off on 20 April.
