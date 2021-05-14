Moulin Rouge! in the West End: audition photos revealed

Photos have been revealed showing the Moulin Rouge! auditionees in action.

The show is set to open at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End and has recently confirmed opening dates and ticket details. You can find out more here.

The show has also stated that those in the photos signed release forms to expressly confirm they were happy before any pictures were taken – and that anyone did not wish to have their image used is not featured. All involved are comfortable with their appearance.

The photos are taken by Deborah Jaffe.