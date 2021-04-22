Moulin Rouge! puts call out for musicians ahead of West End premiere

The West End production of Moulin Rouge! has put a call out for musicians to join the piece for its autumn premiere.

The Tony Award-nominated musical will premiere at the Piccadilly Theatre, which will be vacated by Pretty Woman later this year when that show transfers to the Savoy Theatre.

Taking to social media today the show has asked for individuals who can play the instruments listed (each new line demarcates a new position):

- Keys 2 / Associate conductor

- Flute / Clarinet / Tenor Saxophone / Baritone Saxophone

- Trumpet / Flugelhorn / Piccolo Trumpet

- Violin / Viola

- Cello

- Electric Guitar / Acoustic Gutar / Nylon Guitar

- Electric Bass / Upright Bass

- Drums inc Latin Percussion, Mallets and Electronic Percussion

Potential applicants should email [email protected] by 5pm on Thursday 29 April 2021 with a short covering letter (no more than one page) outlining their suitability for the role.

The production has also stated that it is "committed to a workplace culture which embraces diversity and inclusion across all departments."

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design). Casting is by Pippa Ailion.

The film version of Moulin Rouge! premiered in 2001, starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. It follows a group of bohemian artists trying to gain favour and keep afloat in Montmartre in Paris. At the 74th Academy Awards it was nominated for eight Oscars, winning two. The Broadway production was nominated for a variety of Tony Awards, with winners to be revealed in due course.