Moulin Rouge! flies over US cast to continue West End performances

To quote Moulin Rouge! (and Queen) – the show must go on – and that adage certainly applies to the West End production of the hit musical.

With Covid meaning some company members are unable to appear, the producers have taken measures to make sure as few dates are disrupted as possible.

Performances for the show are currently cancelled until Wednesday night, with the team rehearsing in understudy performers for a variety of roles.

Furthermore, one of the supporting leads has been flown over from the US touring production of Moulin Rouge! in order to allow the show to go on.

The move is yet another example of producers, companies and creatives bending over backwards in order to get shows in front of live audiences in the midst of great uncertainty.

The press nights for the piece, expected for this week, are being rescheduled with a further date to be confirmed.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design). Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher CDG.

The film version of Moulin Rouge!, about a bohemian writer who falls for a courtesan in Paris, premiered in 2001, starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. At the 74th Academy Awards it was nominated for eight Oscars, winning two.