Cast joining Tracy Ann Oberman in Mother of Him at the Park Theatre announced

Complete casting has been announced for Mother of Him, which opens at the Park Theatre in north London in September.

Joining the previously announced Tracey Ann Oberman will be Scott Folan (Matthew Kapowitz), Simon Hepworth (Robert Rosenberg), Anjelica Serra (Jessica/Tess), Neil Sheffield (Steven), Hari Aggarwal and Matt Goldberg (Jason Kapowitz).

The piece, which won the King's Cross Award for New Writing, follows a family harassed by the media following a controversial incident and is based on a true story.

It will be directed by Max Lindsay with designs by Lee Newby, lighting by Ali Hunter and sound by Fergus O'Hare.

Mother of Him runs from 18 September to 26 October.