Keeping it in the family – mother and daughter cast as leads in two different West End musicals
A stagey dynasty emerges!
A stagey dynasty seems to be forming – with mother and daughter both taking on leading roles in West End stage shows!
Over in Les Misérables, Chanice Alexander-Burnett has just been cast as Fantine for the show's full production run from mid-September.
Alexander-Burnett will be appearing for the first time in the longrunner at the Sondheim Theatre, with previous credits including Motown, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and The Book of Mormon.
Over in The Lion King, which has just started performances back at the Lyceum Theatre, Chanai Owusu-Ansah (who has previously appeared in Evita at Regent's Park) takes on the role of Young Nala.
Though theatre families have happened before (looking at you, the Strallens/ Bonnie Langford), as the West End reopens, it's exciting to mark special moments.
Me and my baby BOTH on the west end together!!! In two of the most ICONIC musicals!!! MADNESS! pic.twitter.com/lUaWVqAnFh— Chanice A-B (@ChaniceA_B) August 25, 2021