Keeping it in the family – mother and daughter cast as leads in two different West End musicals

A stagey dynasty seems to be forming – with mother and daughter both taking on leading roles in West End stage shows!

Over in Les Misérables, Chanice Alexander-Burnett has just been cast as Fantine for the show's full production run from mid-September.

Alexander-Burnett will be appearing for the first time in the longrunner at the Sondheim Theatre, with previous credits including Motown, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and The Book of Mormon.

Over in The Lion King, which has just started performances back at the Lyceum Theatre, Chanai Owusu-Ansah (who has previously appeared in Evita at Regent's Park) takes on the role of Young Nala.

Though theatre families have happened before (looking at you, the Strallens/ Bonnie Langford), as the West End reopens, it's exciting to mark special moments.