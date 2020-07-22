Monopoly immersive production to now open in London in 2021

An immersive production of Monopoly will now come to London in 2021, it has been announced.

The show is the product of a partnership between Hasbro Inc and new company Gamepath, under the umbrella of H & R Entertainment, parent company of the Selladoor Worldwide theatre producers.

Gamepath plans on rolling out further customer experiences in a similar vein over the next few years. CEO of Selladoor Worldwide and Gamepath David Hutchinson said: "We're delighted to launch our new company, Gamepath, dedicated to developing and producing experiential productions in partnership with leading global brands.

"The gaming sector is a huge industry, and by working alongside household brands developing them into innovative, dynamic live gaming experiences – we're hoping we can bring a whole host of new audiences to live performance who want to consume entertainment in a different way."

The Monopoly show will open at a secret location in London next year and is expected to incorporate 75 minutes of activities and challenges for teams to complete so that they can move along the Monopoly board and buy property.

Led by head of development Julia Posen, Gamepath comprises associate producer Paul Mansfield, development producer Tom Beynon and headed up by CEO David Hutchinson and CFO Philip Rowntree.