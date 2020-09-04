Miriam-Teak Lee releases new solo track "Your Touch"

Award-winning performer Miriam-Teak Lee has released a brand new solo single inspired by her experiences of lockdown.

Entitled "Your Touch", the number was filmed within and around the Lee household.

Just before lockdown kicked off, the performer was leading the West End production of the five-star & Juliet, playing at the Shaftesbury Theatre and featuring the record-breaking tunes of music maker Max Martin.

Lee even went on to win a WhatsOnStage Award for her role in the show, wowing audiences with her powerhouse vocals in the original show. Her other credits include Hamilton and On The Town.

You can watch "Your Touch" below: