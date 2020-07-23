Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott in the new His Dark Materials series trailer

The BBC / HBO co-production of His Dark Materials (based on the series of books by Philip Pullman) has released a first-look trailer for its new series.

Following Lyra (played by Dafne Keen), a young girl who discovers a mystical compass that takes her on a journey through different worlds, the piece stars the likes of Ruth Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, James McAvoy, Andrew Scott, Anne-Marie Duff, Lucian Msamati and more. It is written by multi-award-winning playwright Jack Thorne, responsible for the likes of Cursed Child, The Solid Life of Sugar Water Let The Right One In and 'A Christmas Carol ''.

The first season was a stalwart success, and the second season only looks to go one step further, if this first trailer is anything to go by.

Scott did not have a big role in the first season but the second, based on The Subtle Knife looks to move him into a central position as the owner of a knife that can cut through the fabric of reality.

Watch the trailer below:

The series will begin this autumn, with firm dates to be announced.

Pullman's series was adapted into a stage play almost 20 years ago, with a follow-up play adaptation of his His Dark Materials prequel, The Book of Dust delayed by the pandemic.