Million Dollar Quartet cast sing "Love Me Tender" ahead of new tour

As Valentine's Day continues, the cast of Million Dollar Quartet marked the occasion with a special rendition of "Love Me Tender".

The new touring production of the show opens on 10 March in Southampton.

Appearing in the show will be Peter Duncan (Sam Philips), Robbie Durham (Johnny Cash), Ross William Wild (Elvis Presley), Matthew Wycliffe (Carl Perkins) and Katie Ray (Dyanne), with the role of Jerry Lee Lewis shared across the tour by Ashley Carruthers, Martin Kaye and Matthew Wycliffe. All return to the stage in their roles after playing the part before.

The piece will go on to visit Southend, Sunderland, Cambridge, Wimbledon, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Dublin, Nottingham, Aylesbury, Bromley, Plymouth, Cheltenham, Salisbury, Bradford and Wolverhampton.

The show features 24 rock 'n' roll hits from Presley, Cash, Lewis and Perkins, including "Blue Suede Shoes", "Fever", "Great Balls of Fire" and "Hound Dog". It is inspired by the real-life recording session that brought the four singers together for the only time on 4 December 1956 at Sun Records, Memphis.

Million Dollar Quartet is written by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, directed by Olivier Award nominated Ian Talbot OBE, and includes designs by David Farley, lighting by David Howe and sound by Ben Harrison.