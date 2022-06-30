Millennials musical reveals set designs for world premiere

Exclusive: Last week we unveiled the stellar cast for the upcoming world premiere of Millennials at The Other Palace, and now we can offer a taste of what the show will actually look like, thanks to these new set designs.



© Andrew Lister

Elliot Clay's musical explores the "lives, the losses, and the frustrations of young people in the modern world", and has direction by Hannah Benson.

The six-strong company includes Georgina "Yas Queen" Onuorah (she/her, Cinderella), Luke "Bae" Bayer (he/him, Rent), Hiba "Slay" Elchikhe (she/her, The Sound Of Music Live), Rob "On Fleek" Madge (they/them, My Son's A Queer), Hannah "A Vibe" Lowther (she/her, Heathers) and Ivano "Goals" Turco (he/him, Cinderella).



© Andrew Lister

Orchestration is by Auburn Jam and choreography by Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, with design and lighting from Andrew Exeter.

The show is currently booking from 8 July to 7 August, with gala nights on 13 and 14 July. Tickets are on sale below.