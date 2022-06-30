Millennials musical reveals set designs for world premiere
The Other Palace is set for a transformation
Exclusive: Last week we unveiled the stellar cast for the upcoming world premiere of Millennials at The Other Palace, and now we can offer a taste of what the show will actually look like, thanks to these new set designs.
Elliot Clay's musical explores the "lives, the losses, and the frustrations of young people in the modern world", and has direction by Hannah Benson.
The six-strong company includes Georgina "Yas Queen" Onuorah (she/her, Cinderella), Luke "Bae" Bayer (he/him, Rent), Hiba "Slay" Elchikhe (she/her, The Sound Of Music Live), Rob "On Fleek" Madge (they/them, My Son's A Queer), Hannah "A Vibe" Lowther (she/her, Heathers) and Ivano "Goals" Turco (he/him, Cinderella).
Orchestration is by Auburn Jam and choreography by Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, with design and lighting from Andrew Exeter.
The show is currently booking from 8 July to 7 August, with gala nights on 13 and 14 July. Tickets are on sale below.